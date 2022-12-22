Left Menu

G7 finance ministers commit to budget support for Ukraine - joint statement

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations are prepared to do more to support Ukraine financially, their finance ministers said in a joint statement on Thursday, in which they encouraged other donors to step up support to the war-torn country.

The G7 has already mobilised up to $32 billion in budget and economic support for Ukraine, including 18 billion euros ($19.09 billion) from the European Union, the statement said. ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Writing by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

