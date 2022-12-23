Left Menu

China sanctions two Americans over Tibet rights controversy

China has sanctioned two Americans in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against two Chinese officials over human rights in Tibet, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Anti-sanctions measures against historian Miles Yu and Todd Stein, a staff with the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, will take effect from Friday, according to an order signed by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and announced on a ministry social media account on Friday.

China will freeze all Chinese assets of Yu and Stein, and ban any organisation or individual within China from engaging with them. Both men and their family members are also banned from entering China.

