Left Menu

Maha: Woman among two Maoists killed in police encounter in Gadchiroli

However, a group of Maoists opened fire at the police personnel, following which the latter responded, he said.The exchange of fire continued for some time and the police later chased the Maoists for around 10 kms near the Chhattisgarh border, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:30 IST
Maha: Woman among two Maoists killed in police encounter in Gadchiroli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Friday, an official said.

The gunfight took place at Aheri in Dhamacha village, located more than 900 kms from here, close to the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in the morning, he said.

''Based on specific information, a police team led by Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Nilotpal had launched a combing operation in the forest area. However, a group of Maoists opened fire at the police personnel, following which the latter responded,'' he said.

The exchange of fire continued for some time and the police later chased the Maoists for around 10 kms near the Chhattisgarh border, the official said. ''During a search conducted later, the police team recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from the spot,'' he said, adding that both of the deceased were divisional commander-level members of the Naxal Dalam.

Police also recovered one Insas rifle and one self-loading rifle from the spot, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Medical Field

The Future of Virtual Reality in Medicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022