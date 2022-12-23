All three killed in Paris shooting were members of Kurdish community - lawyer

All three people killed in a shooting in Paris on Friday were members of the local Kurdish community, the lawyer of the Kurdish centre where the attack took place, David Andic, confirmed to Reuters.

A gunman earlier opened fire on a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris on Friday, killing three people and wounding three others, and prosecutors said they were looking into a possible racist motive for the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)