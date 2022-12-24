Sisodia writes to LG for contract renewal of agencies providing free lab tests at Delhi govt hospitals, mohalla clinics

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena, seeking a contract renewal of the agencies providing free laboratory tests at the hospitals run by the city government and mohalla clinics.

He urged Saxena to take a decision on the matter soon. Sisodia said the LG has referred the matter to the president, adding that it is not the rarest of rare cases that requires the president's approval.

''Contract for lab services in Delhi government hospitals and mohalla clinics ends on December 31, 2022. New contract needs to be signed immediately to enable new service provider to start working from January 1. It will cause huge inconvenience to the people if there is a gap,'' the deputy chief minister said in his letter to Saxena.

The mohalla clinics system, one of the flagship initiatives of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, is aimed at boosting the primary healthcare system of the national capital.

''The Delhi government has completed all formalities for awarding new contract. The file was sent to you on 12-12-2022 to decide whether you would like to differ from the decision of the government and refer the matter to the President under proviso to Article 239AA(4). I would urge you to kindly decide the matter soon so that the new service provider could start the work,'' the letter read.

''In my opinion, the matter related to awarding of lab services is not that rarest of rare cases which should be referred to the President. Since there is very little time left, I would be grateful if you could take a decision on the matter at the earliest,'' Sisodia said.

