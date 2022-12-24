Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Survey report of mosque complex to be filed on Jan 20, says petitioners' lawyer

A district court here has directed a revenue department official to submit a survey report of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex on January 20, according to the counsel for petitioners who have sought its shifting claiming it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The order by Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Sonika Verma came in the suit Bal Krishna and others Vs Intezamia committee and others, petitioners' counsel Shailesh Dubey said on Saturday.

“The learned judge had ordered Amin (term used to refer to a revenue department official) on December 8 to inform both the parties and submit a survey report on the next hearing,” the counsel said.

The hearing in the case could not take place on December 22 as the judge was on leave on that day. The court has now fixed January 20, 2023 as the next date of hearing, when the survey report is to be filed.

He said Bal Krishna and others had filed the suit in the court of civil judge senior division (3rd ) on December 8 for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi trust allegedly after the demolition of Katra Keshav Dev temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The ''compromise'' between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Masjid Idgah made in 1968 was also challenged in the suit, according to lawyers.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), meanwhile, said compliance of the court direction will help bring the truth out.

In a video message, the VHP working president Alok Kumar also hoped that the court's order for the survey of the site will not be opposed.

“We welcome the order and we look forward to it being presented to the court for a just decision,” Kumar said.

“We hope this survey will be conducted. Anyone, who has courage to face the truth and has nothing to hide, cannot oppose the survey,” he added.

