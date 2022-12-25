Left Menu

China stages drills, citing U.S.-Taiwan provocation

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-12-2022
China stages drills, citing U.S.-Taiwan provocation
China's military said it conducted drills in the sea and airspace near Taiwan on Sunday in response to an unspecified U.S.-Taiwanese provocation.

"We will take all necessary steps to defend sovereignty, territorial integrity," the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement, without giving more details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

