Governor of Russia's Saratov region: information about 'incident' at Engels military base being checked

Russia's governor of Saratov region, home to the Engels air-base, said early on Monday that law enforcement agencies are checking information about "an incident at a military facility".

"There were no emergencies in residential areas of the (Engels) city," Roman Busargin, the governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Civil infrastructure facilities were not damaged." (Reporting Lidia Kelly in Melbourne)

