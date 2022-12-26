Governor of Russia's Saratov region: information about 'incident' at Engels military base being checked
Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 08:11 IST
Russia's governor of Saratov region, home to the Engels air-base, said early on Monday that law enforcement agencies are checking information about "an incident at a military facility".
"There were no emergencies in residential areas of the (Engels) city," Roman Busargin, the governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.
"Civil infrastructure facilities were not damaged." (Reporting Lidia Kelly in Melbourne)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine attacks occupied Melitopol, Russian side says two killed
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv attacks occupied Melitopol
Russia welcomes India's decision to not support G7's price cap on Russian oil
Russia drones smash power network in Ukraine's Odesa, leaving 1.5 million without power
Russia remains India's top oil supplier for second month in a row in Nov