Governor of Russia's Saratov region: information about 'incident' at Engels military base being checked

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 08:11 IST
Russia's governor of Saratov region, home to the Engels air-base, said early on Monday that law enforcement agencies are checking information about "an incident at a military facility".

"There were no emergencies in residential areas of the (Engels) city," Roman Busargin, the governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Civil infrastructure facilities were not damaged." (Reporting Lidia Kelly in Melbourne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

