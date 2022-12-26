Russia's long-range air force to get new hypersonic missiles - Interfax
Russia's long-range air forces are to be refitted with new wing-borne hypersonic missiles, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the force's commanding officer.
"In the interests of long-range aviation, the development and supply of the entire range of aviation weapons, including new cruise hypersonic missiles, is being carried out," Interfax cited the commander, Sergei Kobylash, as saying in an interview with the Russian defence ministry's newspaper.
Russia's fleet of long-range bombers are part of its nuclear triad, and are capable of launching both nuclear and conventional missiles.
