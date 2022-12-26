J-K: Families of two firing victims handed over ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each

The Rajouri district authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday handed over an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of two persons who died in a firing incident outside an Army camp earlier this month, an official said.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal visited the families of the firing victims in Phalyana village and handed over the ex-gratia relief sanctioned by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in their favour, an official spokesman said.

Kamal Kumar and Surinder Kumar, both residents of Pahlyana, were killed and another person, Anil Kumar of Uttarakhand, was injured in the firing incident outside the Army camp in Rajouri town on December 16.

While the Army said the civilians were killed in firing by terrorists, villagers contested it and alleged that the duo were shot dead by Army personnel.

Police have registered a case and formed a special investigation team to probe the incident.

The spokesman said the deputy commissioner expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members and assured them of every possible support and assistance from the administration.

On the day of the incident, Kundal had provided immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh to the victim families.

