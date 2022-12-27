Entertainment News Roundup: Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Daystar Peterson, the Canadian rapper known as Tory Lanez, was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury on Friday of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet after an argument in 2020, prosecutors said. The jury found Lanez, 30, guilty of three felony counts: carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; assault with a semiautomatic handgun; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lanez faces over 20 years in prison and a potential deportation to Canada.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EAM Jaishankar speaks to Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly with focus on Indo-Pacific
Canadian Cardinal Ouellet sues over accusations of sexual assault
Canadian Cardinal Ouellet sues over accusations of sexual assault
India announces restoration of e-Visa facility for Canadian passport holders
Canadian Border Agency seizes about 2,500 kg opium in Vancouver