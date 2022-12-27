Entertainment News Roundup: Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 02:30 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Daystar Peterson, the Canadian rapper known as Tory Lanez, was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury on Friday of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet after an argument in 2020, prosecutors said. The jury found Lanez, 30, guilty of three felony counts: carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; assault with a semiautomatic handgun; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lanez faces over 20 years in prison and a potential deportation to Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

