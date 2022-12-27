Left Menu

China sends a team of experts to Nepal to conduct feasibility study of cross-border railway line

China on Tuesday sent a team of experts to Kathmandu to conduct a feasibility study of the Nepal-China cross-border railway line, a day after the new government was formed in the Himalayan nation. The expert team for the feasibility study and survey of China-Nepal Cross-Border Railway arrived on Tuesday and was welcomed by Charge daffaires Wang Xin, the Chinese Embassy said on Twitter.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:20 IST
China sends a team of experts to Nepal to conduct feasibility study of cross-border railway line
  • Country:
  • Nepal

China on Tuesday sent a team of experts to Kathmandu to conduct a feasibility study of the Nepal-China cross-border railway line, a day after the new government was formed in the Himalayan nation. On Monday, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda,'' who is known to be close to China, was sworn in for the third time as the Prime Minister of Nepal. “The expert team for the feasibility study and survey of China-Nepal Cross-Border Railway arrived on Tuesday and was welcomed by Charge d’affaires Wang Xin,” the Chinese Embassy said on Twitter. “(It was) an important implementation of our leaders’ consensus and a solid step forward to turn Nepal from a landlocked country to a land-linked country,” the Chinese Embassy spokesperson tweeted. Nepalese Parliament in February approved a contentious USD 500 million US government aid programme -- Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), despite domestic political divisions and objections from China. China, which is in a tussle with the US for influence in the Himalayan nation, in a sharp reaction had said that Washington should not undermine the sovereignty of other countries through “coercive diplomacy”. China is stepping up its forays into Nepal through various infrastructure ventures, including the trans-Himalayan connectivity projects, under Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022