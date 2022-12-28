White House says it will comply with Supreme Court's immigration order

The White House said on Tuesday it will comply with a U.S. Supreme Court decision that left in place a pandemic-era order allowing U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"At the same time, we are advancing our preparations to manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts and will continue expanding legal pathways for immigration," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

