Punjab police busts trans-border drug smuggling network; 2 held with 10 kg heroin, ammunition

The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a trans-border smuggling network and arrested two men after recovering 10 kg heroin along with arms and ammunition from their possession. The development comes just three days after the police had cracked down on an elaborate trans-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of its two kingpins after recovering 10 kg heroin and one sophisticated drone from them. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said those arrested, in the latest incident, have been identified as Harshdeep Singh of Thaman village and Sarwan Singh alias Sabba of Shahur Kalan village, both in Gurdaspur. Police also recovered two .30 bore foreign-made pistols along with four magazines and 180 live cartridges from their possession. In a statement, DGP Yadav said police teams of Counter Intelligence (CI), Pathankot carried out a special operation near village Thaman, and arrested the duo when they were walking home after retrieving the consignment of drugs and weapons pushed by Pakistan-based smugglers through fences with the help of a pipe at Border Outpost (BOP) Chauntra (Dorangala, Gurdaspur). Preliminary investigations revealed that both the drug smugglers were in contact with Pakistan-based smuggler Rehmat Miyan, he added.

Additional Inspector General of Counter Intelligence, Pathankot, Amarjit Singh Bajwa said Sarwan is a notorious drug smuggler and had served seven years imprisonment before being bailed out in 2018. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act at the Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)