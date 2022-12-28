Left Menu

Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine, no reports of new attacks

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-12-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 17:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Air raid sirens sounded across all Ukraine's regions on Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of any new Russian missile strikes.

The capital Kyiv and other regions sounded the all-clear almost two hours later. Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.

