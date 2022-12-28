Left Menu

Pak national moves Supreme Court for transit visa to Indian national who wants to complete Hajj pilgrimage on foot

He wanted a transit visa to reach Saudi Arabia via Iran.Last month, the LHC division bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal and Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir dismissed the intra-court appeal filed by Taj on behalf of Shihab.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:26 IST
Pak national moves Supreme Court for transit visa to Indian national who wants to complete Hajj pilgrimage on foot
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani man on Wednesday challenged in the Supreme Court the Lahore High Court's decision to dismiss his plea, seeking a transit visa for a 29-year-old Indian national who wanted to enter the country so that he could complete a marathon journey on foot to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage.

Sarwar Taj, the petitioner and a resident of Lahore, in his plea, a copy of which is available with PTI, argued that just as the Pakistan government issues visas to a number of Indian Sikhs during the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev and on other occasions and to Hindus to visit their holy places in the country, it should also give a visa to the Indian Muslim man, who is keen to reach Saudi Arabia by foot to perform Hajj pilgrimage.

Shihab Chottur in June set out on an 8,640 km journey on foot from his hometown in Kerala to Mecca to perform Haj in 2023. He wanted to reach Mecca for Haj in 2023 after traversing India, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq and Kuwait.

However, he was stopped by Pakistan's immigration authorities at the Wagah border in October as he did not have a visa.

Shihab pleaded before the immigration authorities that he was going to perform Hajj on foot as he had already travelled 3,000 kms and should be allowed to enter the country on humanitarian grounds. He wanted a transit visa to reach Saudi Arabia via Iran.

Last month, the LHC division bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal and Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir dismissed the intra-court appeal filed by Taj on behalf of Shihab. The court observed that the ''petitioner was not related to the Indian citizen, nor did he hold his power of attorney to approach the court.'' It also sought ''complete particulars of the Indian citizen,'' which the petitioner could not furnish.

Challenging the Lahore High Court's decision in the apex court, the Pakistani citizen said that such matters should be decided on the basis of love and affection and not reasoning or codified law so as to meet with notions of equality and fair play.

''The LHC's order is based on illegal assumptions and presumptions,'' he said and added he is ''neither a spy of India as a learned judge of LHC had tried to insinuate during the hearing nor a relative of Shihab.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022