Left Menu

Coal ministry identifies 4 coking coal blocks for auction to pvt sector

Also, CIL has offered eight discontinued coking coal mines, out of the total 30, on an innovative model of revenue sharing to the private sector with a PRC of two MT. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 19:19 IST
Coal ministry identifies 4 coking coal blocks for auction to pvt sector
  • Country:
  • India

The Coal Ministry has identified four coking coal mines to be offered in subsequent rounds of auction for the private sector to further increase domestic raw coking coal supply, an official release said on Wednesday.

The Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) also will finalise Geological Report (GR) for four to six new coking coal blocks in the coming months, he ministry said in a release.

''In order to further step up coking coal production, the Ministry of Coal has identified four coking coal blocks and the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) also will finalize Geological Report (GR) for 4 to 6 new coking coal blocks in the coming months,'' it stated.

These blocks may be offered in subsequent rounds of auction for private sector to further increase domestic raw coking coal supply.

Coking coal is a key input in steel making and the country remains dependent on imports to meet 85 per cent of its coking coal needs.

With these measures, domestic raw coking coal output may touch 140 million tonnes (MT) by 2030, the ministry said.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has planned to increase raw coking coal output up to 26 MT from existing mines and identified nine new mines with peak rate capacity (PRC) of about 22 MT by FY'25. Also, CIL has offered eight discontinued coking coal mines, out of the total 30, on an innovative model of revenue sharing to the private sector with a PRC of two MT. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022