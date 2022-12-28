Firing along Indo-Bangla border in Assam, no casualties

An incident of firing on miscreants along the India-Bangladesh border by the police to prevent them from entering illegally was reported in Assam's Karimganj district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that a group from Bangladesh was planning to enter into the Nilambazar area for allegedly lifting cows and robbing other valuables, a police team led by DSP Gitartha Dev Sarma, was camping in the area since Tuesday night, they said. The team spotted the movement of the miscreants in Baliabasti, a kilometre away from the international border, and they were asked to surrender, but they fled from the area.

Police opened fire but they managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness, Dev Sarma said.

There was no report of any casualty or injury.

A sharp weapon, some clothing, footwear and food items were recovered from the spot, police said.

Patrolling has been intensified along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal entry from the neighbouring country, the DSP added.

