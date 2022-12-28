Left Menu

Firing along Indo-Bangla border in Assam, no casualties

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 28-12-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 19:39 IST
Firing along Indo-Bangla border in Assam, no casualties
  • Country:
  • India

An incident of firing on miscreants along the India-Bangladesh border by the police to prevent them from entering illegally was reported in Assam's Karimganj district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that a group from Bangladesh was planning to enter into the Nilambazar area for allegedly lifting cows and robbing other valuables, a police team led by DSP Gitartha Dev Sarma, was camping in the area since Tuesday night, they said. The team spotted the movement of the miscreants in Baliabasti, a kilometre away from the international border, and they were asked to surrender, but they fled from the area.

Police opened fire but they managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness, Dev Sarma said.

There was no report of any casualty or injury.

A sharp weapon, some clothing, footwear and food items were recovered from the spot, police said.

Patrolling has been intensified along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal entry from the neighbouring country, the DSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022