Defence ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria meet in Moscow - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 20:39 IST
The defence ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria held talks in Moscow on Wednesday, RIA news agency reported, citing Russia's defence ministry.
"Ways of resolving the Syrian crisis and the problem of refugees as well as joint efforts to combat extremist groups in Syria have been discussed," it said.
