Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city of Kharkiv: Mayor

Reuters | Kharkiv | Updated: 29-12-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 12:53 IST
The mayor of eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv reported on Thursday that Russian missiles had struck the city and caused a series of explosions.
Ihor Terekhov said officials were clarifying what had been hit and whether there were any casualties.
