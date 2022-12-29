Left Menu

Major crackdown on PFI members in Kerala; nearly five dozen locations searched: NIA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 16:20 IST
Major crackdown on PFI members in Kerala; nearly five dozen locations searched: NIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 56 locations in Kerala in a case related to ''unlawful and violent activities'' being carried out by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, an official said.

The raids were carried out in 12 districts at the residences of seven each state executive committee members and zonal heads of PFI, 15 physical training instructors-trainers and seven cadres trained in use of knives, daggers, swords and other types of weapons to carry out murderous violent acts, an NIA spokesperson said.

The official said the crackdown also covered 20 other suspects.

A maximum of 13 places were searched in Eranakulam, nine in Kannur, seven in Malappuram, six in Wayanad, four in Kozhikode, three each in Trivandrum, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, two each in Thrissur and Kottayam and one in Palakkad, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the searches have led to the recovery and seizure of sharp-edged weapons, incriminating material and digital devices.

''The PFI has been found justifying the use of criminal force and encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations,'' the NIA said.

The case was registered suo moto on September 19 and three days later, the NIA had conducted searches at 24 locations in Kerala, including Offices of PFI and residences of 13 accused.

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested several functionaries including top leaders of the radical Islamic outfit in September in near simultaneous raids at multiple locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Officials then had described the mega crackdown as the ''largest-ever investigation process till date'' against the PFI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022