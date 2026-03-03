Left Menu

U.S. Stock Markets Resilience Amid Middle East Turmoil

U.S. stocks rebounded on Monday afternoon following morning losses due to U.S.–Israeli airstrikes in Iran. Investors bought on dips, hoping the conflict's impact would be limited. Defense and tech stocks rose, while travel stocks fell, amid fluctuating crude prices and geopolitical tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 01:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock markets showed resilience on Monday, recovering in the afternoon after a difficult morning caused by global market falls. These falls were linked to recent U.S.–Israeli airstrikes in Iran, which initially left major international exchanges struggling.

Investors in the United States engaged in bargain hunting, buying stocks after an early selloff. The expectation was that the conflict's disruptions would be temporary. Key indices saw modest gains as investors turned to familiar tech and defense stocks, navigating the uncertainties surrounding inflation and Federal Reserve policies.

While U.S. markets bounced back, European and Asian markets faced declines due to rising oil prices. This geopolitical tension impacted travel and energy sectors, with companies like Delta and United Airlines witnessing stock declines. Despite some sectors suffering, tech and defense stocks, including Nvidia and Lockheed Martin, registered gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

