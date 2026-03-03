Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Puts Luxury Retail Sector in Peril

The escalating conflict in the Middle East is disrupting operations for numerous luxury brands and retailers, with many closing stores and suspending travel due to safety concerns. The situation threatens the region's position as a key growth market for the luxury sector, impacting global sales and tourism.

In major Middle Eastern shopping hubs like Dubai, store closures and reduced operations are becoming common as conflict grips the region, causing significant disruptions for businesses and travel. The U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran have intensified, prompting missile and drone retaliation from Tehran, hitting Gulf states and resulting in casualties.

The Chalhoub Group, a key player in luxury retail with 900 stores across the Middle East, has closed its Bahrain locations, while operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan continue with voluntary staffing. Amazon has paused its Abu Dhabi fulfillment center and halted deliveries, advising staff in Saudi Arabia and Jordan to stay indoors.

Luxury giants like Kering, LVMH, and Richemont face stock declines as their Middle Eastern outlets temporarily close, denting tourism and potentially impacting European sales if the situation persists. Apple's Dubai stores will stay shut until Thursday as various brands assess the risky landscape.

