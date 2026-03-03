U.S. Military Intensifies Strikes on Iranian Targets

The U.S. military announced on Monday that it has conducted more than 1,250 strikes on Iranian targets since operations began over the weekend. The strikes demonstrate an escalation in military engagement in the region.

In a related development, the U.S. military's Central Command issued a statement confirming the destruction of 11 ships belonging to Iran. This marks a significant action by the U.S. forces in their ongoing operations.

The latest military activities underscore a period of heightened tensions and bring attention to the broader implications of such conflicts on international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)