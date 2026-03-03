Left Menu

U.S. Military Intensifies Strikes on Iranian Targets

The U.S. military reported on Monday that it has struck more than 1,250 targets in Iran since initiating operations on Saturday. A separate statement from the Central Command confirmed the destruction of 11 Iranian ships.

Updated: 03-03-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 01:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military announced on Monday that it has conducted more than 1,250 strikes on Iranian targets since operations began over the weekend. The strikes demonstrate an escalation in military engagement in the region.

In a related development, the U.S. military's Central Command issued a statement confirming the destruction of 11 ships belonging to Iran. This marks a significant action by the U.S. forces in their ongoing operations.

The latest military activities underscore a period of heightened tensions and bring attention to the broader implications of such conflicts on international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

