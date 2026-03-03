U.S. Military Intensifies Strikes on Iranian Targets
The U.S. military reported on Monday that it has struck more than 1,250 targets in Iran since initiating operations on Saturday. A separate statement from the Central Command confirmed the destruction of 11 Iranian ships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 01:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military announced on Monday that it has conducted more than 1,250 strikes on Iranian targets since operations began over the weekend. The strikes demonstrate an escalation in military engagement in the region.
In a related development, the U.S. military's Central Command issued a statement confirming the destruction of 11 ships belonging to Iran. This marks a significant action by the U.S. forces in their ongoing operations.
The latest military activities underscore a period of heightened tensions and bring attention to the broader implications of such conflicts on international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. military
- Iran
- targets
- strikes
- Central Command
- naval
- ships
- destroyed
- operations
- conflict
ALSO READ
India's 2026 Edu-Diplomatic Conclave: Bridging Global Education Partnerships
B.P. Singh Assumes Charge as Director General of Naval Armament at Naval HQs
Stranded at Sea: German Ships Stuck in Gulf
Kerala's Push for Malayalam: Scholarships for Top Students
EU's Naval Mission Aspides Ramps Up in the Red Sea