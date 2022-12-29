Belarus summons Ukrainian ambassador to protest after Ukrainian missile incident

Belarus summoned Ukraine's ambassador after saying that it had shot down a Ukrainian air defence missile over its territory, the Belarus Foreign Ministry said.

"We have demanded that Ukraine carry out a thorough investigation into all the circumstances of the missile launch, bring those responsible to justice and take comprehensive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. Which could lead to catastrophic consequences for everyone," ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said.

Belarus' defence ministry said its air defences had downed a Ukrainian S-300 missile on Thursday morning, during one of Russia's largest missile attacks against Ukraine since the start of the war.

