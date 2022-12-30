PM Modi may join development works in West Bengal via video-conferencing
A host of development programmes, including a Namami Gange meeting and the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train, scheduled to be attended in West Bengal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will be held as per plan, and he may participate via video-conferencing, officials said.Modi has left for Ahmedabad following the death of his mother Hiraben to attend her last rites.
Modi has left for Ahmedabad following the death of his mother Hiraben to attend her last rites. Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99, the hospital said.
Development projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore are scheduled to be launched by the prime minister in West Bengal.
A Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri is also planned to be flagged off.
