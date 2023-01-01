North Korea fires missile on New Years Day - Yonhap
Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 00:43 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 00:43 IST
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula in the early hours of Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.
North Korea also launched three ballistic missiles on Saturday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korean
- North Korea
- Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Korean
- Yonhap
- South Korea's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile off east coast
North Korea fired ballistic missile -South Korea military
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles - South Korea military
North Korea fires two medium-range ballistic missiles
North Korea launches two medium-range missiles into East Sea: South Korean military