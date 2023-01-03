UIDAI enables ‘Head of Family’ based online address update in Aadhaar

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 12:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has put in place a resident friendly facility to help them update address in Aadhaar online with the consent of the Head of Family (HoF).

The HoF based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident–like children, spouse, parents etc, who don't have supporting documents in their own name to update address in their Aadhaar.

It can be done by submitting Proof of Relationship document like Ration Card, Marksheet, Marriage Certificate, Passport etc. mentioning the name of both the applicant and HOF and the relationship between them and OTP based authentication by the HOF. In case even Proof of Relationship document is not available, UIDAI provides the resident to submit a self-declaration by the HOF in the UIDAI prescribed format.

With people moving cities and towns due to various reasons within the country, such a facility will be beneficial for millions of people. This choice would be in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid Proof of Address document prescribed by UIDAI. Any resident above the age of 18 can be a HOF for this purpose and can share his/her address with his/her relatives through this process.

In the 'My Aadhaar' portal ( https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in ), a resident can choose this option while seeking to update address online. Following this, the resident will be allowed to enter the Aadhaar number of the HOF, which will only be validated. No other information on the HOF's Aadhaar will be displayed on the screen to maintain adequate privacy of HOF.

Post successful validation of Aadhaar number of HOF, the resident will be required to upload the Proof of Relationship document.

Resident has to pay the fee Rs. 50/- for the service. On successful payment, a service request number (SRN) would be shared with the resident, and an SMS would be sent to the HOF about the address request. The HOF to approve the request and give his/her consent by logging into the My Aadhaar portal within 30 days from the date of receiving the notification and the request will be processed.

If the HOF rejects to share her/his address or does not accept or decline within the stipulated 30 days of SRN creation, the request would be closed. The resident, seeking address update through this option, will be informed about the closure of the request via an SMS. In case the request is closed or rejected due to nonacceptance of the HOF or rejected during process, the amount shall not be refunded to the applicant.

(With Inputs from PIB)

