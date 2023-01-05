BIS officials raid CocoCart's store at Mumbai airport for alleged violation of toys quality order

The government on Thursday said Bureau of Indian Standards officials have raided CocoCart's retail store at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for selling imported 'Kinder Joy chocolate T', allegedly violating the quality norms specified for toys. The enforcement raid was conducted by a team of BIS' Mumbai branch on January 3, following a complaint received regarding a violation of the toys quality control order, the nodal consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.

As per the Toys quality control order (QCO), all toys should be BIS certified and possess a standard mark with a valid Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) license number on them.

''During the raid, it was found that the company imported Kinder Joy Chocolate T (4x3) 150 gm's variety, which comes along with soft toys. ...Soft toys found during the search and seizure were not BIS certified as per IS-9873 which is a violation of the Toys quality control order,'' the ministry said. About 201 such toys found during the raid were seized and invoice bill copies were collected. The firm was involved in selling these toys in violation of Clause 17(1) of the BIS Act 2016, it added.

''Action is being initiated to file a case in the court of law for the offence,'' the ministry said. The violation of the QCO order is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine of a minimum of Rs 2,00,000 or both as per the BIS Act 2016.

As per the BIS Act of 2016, no person should manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit for sale any such goods without a standard mark, except under a valid licence. The ministry urged all consumers to use the BIS CARE App and requested to ascertain the genuineness of the ISI Mark on the product before making a purchase.

It has been observed many times that fake ISI-marked products are manufactured and sold to consumers for a huge profit. Citizens are requested that in case they come across any instance of misuse of the ISI mark on any product, the same may be informed to the BIS. Such complaints can also be made by e-mail at the address hmubo2@bis.gov.in. The source of such information will be kept confidential, the statement added.

