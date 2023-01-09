Left Menu

President El-Sisi participates in National Alliance for Civil Development Work Conference

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:02 IST
Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived at Al-Masah Capital to participate in the National Alliance for Civil Development Work Conference.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said that the National Alliance for Civil Development Work Conference is an important pillar in the development process in the country and supports social safety nets, in integration with the efforts of the government and the private sector. The three sectors work to achieve community development for the benefit of citizens throughout the governorates of Egypt. Civil society organizations have trained and qualified administrative and field staff capable of providing services swiftly and efficiently, in addition to having access to families and target groups and providing them with various community services.

The National Alliance for Civil Development Work was launched in March 2022, with the participation and membership of major civil society and development institutions in Egypt.

(With Inuts from APO)

