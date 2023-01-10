Left Menu

Armenia's Pashinyan denies criticising Russian peacekeepers

Nikol Pashinyan Image Credit: Twitter (@NikolPashinyan)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that his government was not criticizing Russian peacekeepers deployed around the breakaway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, but was concerned over their activities, Russian news agencies reported.

Last month, Armenian news site Hetq quoted Pashinyan as criticizing the Russian peacekeeping force after Azeri civilians identifying themselves as environmental activists blockaded the only road linking Armenia to the mainly ethnic Armenian enclave.

