Left Menu

Mizoram will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Kuki-Chin refugees from Bangladesh: Minister

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:56 IST
Mizoram will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Kuki-Chin refugees from Bangladesh: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government has been making consistent efforts to provide assistance to the Kuki-Chin tribals of Bangladesh, who have taken refuge in Mizoram following violence in the Chittagong Hill Tract, a minister said on Tuesday.

People of the Kuki-Chin community share close ethnic ties with the Mizos.

''We can't ignore the plight and sufferings of our brothers and sisters. We will approach even the Centre for humanitarian aid if necessary,'' Mizoram Revenue Minister Lalruatkima said, while addressing a function here.

He said that the state government might also approach the Bangladesh government if the need arises.

According to Lalruatkima, altogether 388 people from the Chittagong Hill Tract (CHT) have taken shelter in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district bordering Bangladesh.

The Mizoram government has set up 34 temporary shelters, he said.

Hundreds of people had on Monday staged a demonstration near the Raj Bhavan here demanding that the Centre provide asylum and relief to the Kuki-Chin tribals of Bangladesh.

Mizoram shares a 318-km-long border with Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023