Mizoram will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Kuki-Chin refugees from Bangladesh: Minister

The Mizoram government has been making consistent efforts to provide assistance to the Kuki-Chin tribals of Bangladesh, who have taken refuge in Mizoram following violence in the Chittagong Hill Tract, a minister said on Tuesday.

People of the Kuki-Chin community share close ethnic ties with the Mizos.

''We can't ignore the plight and sufferings of our brothers and sisters. We will approach even the Centre for humanitarian aid if necessary,'' Mizoram Revenue Minister Lalruatkima said, while addressing a function here.

He said that the state government might also approach the Bangladesh government if the need arises.

According to Lalruatkima, altogether 388 people from the Chittagong Hill Tract (CHT) have taken shelter in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district bordering Bangladesh.

The Mizoram government has set up 34 temporary shelters, he said.

Hundreds of people had on Monday staged a demonstration near the Raj Bhavan here demanding that the Centre provide asylum and relief to the Kuki-Chin tribals of Bangladesh.

Mizoram shares a 318-km-long border with Bangladesh.

