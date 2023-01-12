Left Menu

Brazil to name woman as envoy to Washington for first time - source

Viotti's appointment would need confirmation by the Brazilian Senate. Lula's government is making an effort to include more women in top diplomatic positions. Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha was named deputy foreign minister and a woman is also being considered for the embassy in Argentina, the source said.

Diplomat Maria Luiza Viotti is expected to be the new Brazilian ambassador in Washington, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pushes for more women in important diplomatic posts. Viotti, who served as chief of staff to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres from 2016-2021, is a top level diplomat who was Brazil's ambassador to the United Nations and later to Germany.

Her appointment has not yet officially been confirmed by Brazil's Foreign Ministry, pending talks with U.S. officials. If appointed, she will be the first woman to be Brazilian envoy the United States. The posting opened last week when Nelson Foster, who was named by former President Jair Bolsonaro, was removed from the position, a key job for the Lula government as its seeks to strengthen ties with the Biden administration. Viotti's appointment would need confirmation by the Brazilian Senate.

