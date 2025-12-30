Dramatic Escapade: History-Sheeter's Escape and Capture in Gujarat

A dramatic encounter unfolded in a Gujarat village when history-sheeter Divyaraj Borana attempted a daring escape during a police crime reconstruction exercise. Borana, facing at least 11 criminal cases, was apprehended in Surendranagar following a violent altercation at a family home in Shiyani village.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Rabari, the accused had entered the house brandishing a sharp weapon and attacked family members, including women. He was arrested shortly after the filing of the FIR. However, during a subsequent reconstruction of the crime scene, Borana tried to flee, wielding a retrieved knife.

To prevent his escape, Sub Inspector V M Kodiyatar fired five shots, one of which found its mark on Borana's leg, effectively halting him. The injured suspect and a policeman, also hurt during the incident, are currently receiving medical treatment.