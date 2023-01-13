China's foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong urges British gov't to stop Hong Kong report

China's foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong urged the British government to stop its "so-called half-yearly report on Hong Kong", state media reported on Friday.

A spokesperson at the ministry branch said Britain's report "grossly interfered with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, and seriously trampled on international law".

Britain criticised what it said was the systematic erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong by the Chinese government and a crackdown on free speech by authorities, in its latest six-monthly report on the former British colony, announced in a written statement to parliament on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)