Greece in spotlight over trial of activists, volunteers who rescued migrants
UN News | Updated: 13-01-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 22:57 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Border security discussed at landmark Syrian-Turkish talks-Turkish official
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Russia, Turkey foreign mins discuss holding fresh Syria meeting -TRT Haber
Syria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service
Syria: Security Council advised to extend cross-border aid access ‘without delay’