India's Commanding T20 Triumph in New Delhi

India triumphed over Afghanistan by seven wickets in New Delhi, taking a 1-0 series lead. After a strong start from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, India's bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, restricted Afghanistan. Azmatullah Omarzai offered resistance but couldn't prevent India's victory. The next match is on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 23:27 IST
India's Commanding T20 Triumph in New Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India showcased their dominance by securing a seven-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the first T20 international held in New Delhi. The visitors set a target of 157, which India achieved with ample overs to spare, gaining a 1-0 lead in the series.

After an early setback with Sanju Samson's wicket, Abhishek Sharma's explosive 82 from 32 balls turned the game around. Supported by Ishan Kishan's 42, Sharma's innings ensured India remained in command, despite Mohammad Nabi's late strikes removing both Sharma and Kishan.

Afghanistan struggled after choosing to bat, with Jasprit Bumrah making an immediate impact by dismissing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck in the first over. Although Azmatullah Omarzai's 64 provided some recovery, India's disciplined bowling, highlighted by Arshdeep Singh's 3-19, sealed their victory. The teams meet again on Tuesday.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026