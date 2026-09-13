India's Commanding T20 Triumph in New Delhi

India showcased their dominance by securing a seven-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the first T20 international held in New Delhi. The visitors set a target of 157, which India achieved with ample overs to spare, gaining a 1-0 lead in the series.

After an early setback with Sanju Samson's wicket, Abhishek Sharma's explosive 82 from 32 balls turned the game around. Supported by Ishan Kishan's 42, Sharma's innings ensured India remained in command, despite Mohammad Nabi's late strikes removing both Sharma and Kishan.

Afghanistan struggled after choosing to bat, with Jasprit Bumrah making an immediate impact by dismissing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck in the first over. Although Azmatullah Omarzai's 64 provided some recovery, India's disciplined bowling, highlighted by Arshdeep Singh's 3-19, sealed their victory. The teams meet again on Tuesday.