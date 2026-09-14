Lighting Lamps of Blessings for PM Modi's Birthday: A Nation's Tribute

BJP President Nitin Nabin urges citizens to light an 'Aashirwad ka Diya' on September 17 to honor Prime Minister Modi's birthday, celebrating his visionary leadership and 25 years of public service. The initiative underscores Modi's transformative policies, focusing on national progress, security, and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:05 IST
Lighting Lamps of Blessings for PM Modi's Birthday: A Nation's Tribute
BJP National President Nitin Nabin (Photo: X/@NitinNabin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt appeal, BJP national president Nitin Nabin called upon citizens to light an 'Aashirwad ka Diya' at their homes between 6 pm and 7 pm on September 17, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The gesture seeks blessings for Modi's long life and continued success, coinciding with his 25 years in public service.

Nabin commended the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to serving the nation, citing Modi's leadership as pivotal in the country's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. He highlighted how Modi's policies have transformed lives, increased internal security, and steered India towards self-reliance during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recounting significant initiatives such as programs empowering women and securing borders, Nabin emphasized the profound confidence instilled in citizens under Modi's tenure. As India progresses towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, Nabin urged the public to join in lighting a 'Lamp of Blessings', celebrating Modi's unparalleled leadership.

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