Escalating Tensions: Baloch Groups Intensify Operations Against Pakistan Military

In a significant escalation of regional conflict, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) have independently claimed credit for a series of aggressive operations across various districts. These operations reportedly targeted Pakistani military personnel and disrupted infrastructure projects, intensifying the ongoing struggle in Balochistan.

The BLA claims its Fateh Squad orchestrated a strategic attack on the Pakistani military convoy in Lasbela, deploying an IED followed by direct gunfire. The assault resulted in the destruction of military vehicles and significant casualties, although official reports confirmed fewer losses. The group also launched an intelligence-based raid in Jiwani, allegedly killing individuals linked to Pakistani Military Intelligence.

Further expanding their campaign, the BLA seized a lithium exploration site in Mashkel, destroying equipment and warning mining entities against operating in the region. Similarly, the BRG executed road blockades and inspections in Kachhi, with both groups declaring their commitment to continue these operations until their political objectives are realized.