Left Menu

Titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah passes away in Turkey

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-01-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 14:50 IST
Titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah passes away in Turkey
  • Country:
  • India

Mukarram Jah, the titular Nizam VIII, passed away in Istanbul, Turkey on January 14, according to a statement issued by one of his offices on Sunday. He was 89. Born in 1933, he moved to Turkey and was residing there.

''We are deeply saddened to inform that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey late last night at 10:30pm (IST),'' the statement said.

As per his desire of being laid to rest in his home land, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on January 17, it said.

On arrival, the body will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs, it further said.

Mukarram Jah was born to Mir Himayat Ali Khan alias Azam Jah Bahadur, the first son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of the Princely State of Hyderabad before it was merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023