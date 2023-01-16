Olympics-EBU, Discovery awarded Olympic Games media rights in Europe to 2032

Left Menu

"This deal is a game-changer for public service media and demonstrates the abiding strength and solidarity of our Union," EBU President Delphine Ernotte Cunci said in a statement. "Through its members, the EBU has the potential to reach over 1 billion viewers across Europe via linear and non-linear platforms."

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday it had awarded all media rights in Europe for the four Games from 2026-2032 to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Warner Bros. Discovery. The EBU and Discovery bid jointly for the rights across 49 territories for the Milan and Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games, the 2030 Winter Games and 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

The agreement guarantees free-to-air coverage on television and digital platforms through the EBU's network of public service broadcasters, including the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). The IOC said every EBU member will broadcast more than 200 hours of coverage of the Olympic Summer Games from 2026 and at least 100 hours of the Winter Games.

There will also be a broad range of radio coverage, live streaming and reporting across web, app and social media platforms. "This deal is a game-changer for public service media and demonstrates the abiding strength and solidarity of our Union," EBU President Delphine Ernotte Cunci said in a statement.

"Through its members, the EBU has the potential to reach over 1 billion viewers across Europe via linear and non-linear platforms." Discovery, which owns and operates Eurosport, will continue to present "every moment" of the Games on its streaming and digital platforms and hold full pay-TV rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

