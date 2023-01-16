Left Menu

Man held in Bhiwandi for cutting birthday cake with sickle, issuing threats

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:52 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly cutting his birthday cake with a sickle and threatening people in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

He was held on a tip off about the incident, which took place in Kongaon on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kishore Khairnar told PTI.

''He is accused of threatening people with the sickle during the incident. We have arrested him under Bombay Police Act and Arms Act provisions,'' he said.

Further probe is being carried out by Kongaon police station, Khairnar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

