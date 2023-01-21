Election official from U'khand to get special award for 'EVM bags' idea

An election officer from Uttarakhand has been selected for a special award by the Election Commission for introducing the idea of 'EVM bags' which has made carrying electronic voting machines, especially VVPATs, more convenient.

''The innovative idea of Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das was appreciated by the Election Commission of India and approved for its use at the pan-India level,'' an official release here said.

The innovation has made it convenient for polling parties in different states to carry electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) safely in backpacks to their destinations. Das will be conferred with the award by President Droupadi Murmu on National Voters' Day in Delhi on January 25, it added.

