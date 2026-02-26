Left Menu

Political Rifts in Uttarakhand: Dance Party Drama Unfolds

A political controversy flared up in Uttarakhand involving a video of former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion showering cash on a dancer, prompting criticism. In response, Champion accused Congress leaders of similar past behavior. The incident underscores ongoing tensions between political figures in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:55 IST
A fresh controversy has erupted in Uttarakhand featuring a video of former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion allegedly flinging money at a woman dancer during a party. The visual prompted a backlash from state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal.

Champion retaliated by accusing Godiyal and Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat of participating in a dance party in Mumbai over two decades ago. Champion, a four-time MLA, insisted he was merely a spectator at the event, likening himself to veteran actor Dharmendra.

This incident echoes previous controversies surrounding Champion, including a suspension from BJP for a previous video and a public dispute with Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar. Godiyal acknowledged hosting the Mumbai party but said it was organized at others' behest. Rawat declined to comment, while BJP's Uttarakhand unit chief Mahendra Bhatt denied attending the alleged party.

