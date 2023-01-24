PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Ex-Treasury official John Kingman to join Barclays board as UK chair - UK to propose carbon border tax as part of steel industry aid package

- Rishi Sunak orders ethics adviser to investigate Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs - Burkina Faso orders French troops to leave the country

Overview - Barclays has appointed former HSBC banker Marc Moses and L&G chairman John Kingman to its board, replacing two directors coming to the end of their tenure.

- Britain is to propose a carbon border tax that would place a levy on imported steel as part of a 600 million pound ($742.56 million) support package to help UK's two biggest steelmakers invest in greener technologies and avoid job losses. - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had asked his independent ethics adviser to look into a tax case involving the chairman of his governing Conservative Party because there were "questions that need answering".

- Burkina Faso has decided to end a military accord that allowed French troops to fight insurgents on its territory because the government wants the country to defend itself. ($1 = 0.8080 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

