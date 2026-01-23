Washington's Leverage: Iraq's Oil Revenues and Iran's Influence

In a high-stakes diplomatic maneuver, the United States is urging Iraqi politicians to exclude Iran-backed factions from their government, potentially leveraging economic sanctions as a deterrent. Sources report the U.S. retains significant control over Iraq's substantial oil revenues through the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The diplomatic exchanges, spearheaded by U.S. Charge d'Affaires Joshua Harris, surfaced amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. Harris communicated these warnings to top Iraqi officials, reiterating Washington's stance against engaging with government officials linked to Iran-supported militias.

As Iraq navigates political formation post-election, the threat of curtailed oil revenue flows underscores the significant influence Washington wields. The situation could reframe U.S.-Iraq dynamics while simultaneously impacting Iran's strategic foothold in the region.

