Historic Payday: Women's Champions Cup Offers Record Prize Money

The Women's Champions Cup offers the largest payout in women's club soccer, with the winners receiving $2.3 million. The semi-finals will feature Corinthians, Gotham FC, Arsenal, and AS FAR. The event serves as a lead-up to the Women's Club World Cup set for 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:10 IST
The Women's Champions Cup is setting a new standard in women's club soccer by offering the largest single payout ever of $2.3 million, FIFA announced on Friday. The semi-finals are slated for Wednesday in London, featuring Brazil's Corinthians against America's Gotham FC, and England's Arsenal versus Morocco's AS FAR.

FIFA also disclosed that the runners-up will earn $1 million in the final match to be held at Arsenal Stadium on February 1. Additionally, the semi-finalists will each receive $200,000 for their participation in this prestigious event.

The tournament, featuring regional champions from across the globe, serves as a precursor to the Women's Club World Cup, which has been rescheduled to 2028, granting stakeholders more preparation time and easing the packed calendar for women players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

