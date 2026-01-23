Historic Payday: Women's Champions Cup Offers Record Prize Money

The Women's Champions Cup is setting a new standard in women's club soccer by offering the largest single payout ever of $2.3 million, FIFA announced on Friday. The semi-finals are slated for Wednesday in London, featuring Brazil's Corinthians against America's Gotham FC, and England's Arsenal versus Morocco's AS FAR.

FIFA also disclosed that the runners-up will earn $1 million in the final match to be held at Arsenal Stadium on February 1. Additionally, the semi-finalists will each receive $200,000 for their participation in this prestigious event.

The tournament, featuring regional champions from across the globe, serves as a precursor to the Women's Club World Cup, which has been rescheduled to 2028, granting stakeholders more preparation time and easing the packed calendar for women players.

