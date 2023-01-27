Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia launches missiles and drones

Russia sent Ukrainian civilians racing for cover with a barrage of missiles and drones, killing at least 11 people according to officials, a day after Kyiv won Western pledges of dozens of battlefield tanks to try to repel Russia's invasion. WEAPONRY

* The Kremlin said it saw the promised delivery of Western tanks as evidence of growing "direct involvement" of the United States and Europe in the 11-month-old war, something both deny. * Maintaining Kyiv's drumbeat of requests, Zelenskiy said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and asked for long-range missiles and aircraft.

* Germany will initially send 14 tanks from its inventory and approve shipments by allied European states, with the ultimate aim of equipping two battalions - in the region of 100 tanks. * Canada later it would send Ukraine four of its Leopard 2 tanks and armed forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers to operate the equipment.

* Two diplomatic sources said France and Italy were close to finalising the technical details to supply an SAMP/T air defence system to Ukraine. FIGHTING

* Ukraine said it had shot down all 24 drones sent overnight by Russia, including 15 around the capital, and 47 of 55 Russian missiles - some fired from Tu-95 strategic bombers in the Russian Arctic. * Eleven people were killed and 11 wounded in the drone and missile strikes, which spanned 11 regions and also damaged 35 buildings, a spokesperson for Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

* In Odesa, the Black Sea port designated a "World Heritage in Danger" site on Wednesday by the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO, Russian missiles damaged energy facilities, authorities said, just as French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was arriving. * Reuters was unable to independently verify battlefield reports.

SANCTIONS * The United States formally designated Russian private military company the Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organization, freezing its U.S. assets for helping Russia's military in the Ukraine war.

QUOTES "What we saw today, new strikes on civilian Ukrainian infrastructure is not waging war, it's waging war crimes," - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

"They burn just like all the rest." - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on the prospect of U.S. tanks going to Ukraine (Compiled by Himani Sarkar, Timothy Heritage, Tomasz Janowski and Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)