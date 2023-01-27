Left Menu

Rocket warning sirens set off in southern Israel -Israeli army

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 03:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 03:46 IST
Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire were set off in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said on Friday.

The alert followed an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank on Thursday that led to the largest single death toll in years of fighting.

The army did not confirm whether any rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel.

