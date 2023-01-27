Left Menu

Soren becomes first J'khand CM to visit former Maoist hotbed 'Budha Pahad'

PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 27-01-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 12:33 IST
Soren becomes first J'khand CM to visit former Maoist hotbed 'Budha Pahad'
Hemant Soren Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Hemant Soren on Friday became the first Jharkhand chief minister to visit the ‘Budha Pahad’ – once a Maoist hotbed that was freed from the red rebels’ control by security forces after over three decades – situated near the border with Chhattisgarh, officials said.

Soren arrived at the hilltop a little after noon, where the CRPF has now set up a camp, they said.

He is expected to launch a slew of welfare schemes in ‘Budha Pahad’, located around 150 km from state capital Ranchi, along the Latehar and Garhwa districts. Security forces managed to free the area from the grip of Maoists through three special operations that were launched since the beginning of April 2022.

A total of 14 Maoists were killed, while 590 others were either apprehended or had surrendered during these operations, the officials said.

Earlier attempts to drive out the red rebels from ‘Budha Pahad’ did not materialize due to its difficult terrain, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023